Media Champions with Kellene Vaile of Invictus CMO

Short company description:

A unique fractional CMO and CRO company that actually guarantees their work–unheard of in the fractional industry. We’re able to do so because of our proprietary software we use for our lead generation work which is a focus of our for our clients–also unusual in the industry. We’re able to rapidly get our clients on Page One of Google for their desired search term, and STAY there. Thus generating a long-term value for a one-time investment.

What was your first job in Media?

I was 13 years old, sold advertising for a community newsletter that I had started.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Save 50-70% off of labor costs with a fractional executive and bringing on a fractional executive is found to increase revenues an average of 33% in the first year.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Don’t do it with the old ways of thinking, too much guessing, too much gambling. There’s a way to even the playing field.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

About 10%

