Media Champions with Lashaunta Moore of COMPLIMENT Magazine

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Lashaunta Moore of COMPLIMENT Magazine.

Compliment Magazine is a small media outlet dedicated to sharing positive stories, interviews, and more about actors, athletes, artists, etc, in various entertainment industries, including sports, music, television, and film.

What was your first job in Media?

Contributing journalist for multiple print and digital publications.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Creative marketing/ UGC will take over.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Both are imperative but an outside ad agency tends to reach a wider audience.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Be creative and don’t be afraid to step outside of marketing trends. Consumers are smart and know when something is being forced.

