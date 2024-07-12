Media Champions with Lebo Kambule of The Avatar Company

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Lebo Kambule of The Avatar Company.

We run the world’s first virtual influencer management agency based in the US. We manage AI influencers for over 5 years, who work alongside major brands. Kim Zulu is our primary virtual influencer and has already collaborated with major brands such as Mini Cooper, AXE (Unilever), VEET, PUMA, Shoprite SA, Checkers SA, and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia.

Kim Zulu currently curates a TikTok fashion page with over 100,000 followers. She is 21 years old and has showcased her immense talent and captivating personality.

Kim Zulu was recently announced as the Digital Fashion Week New York, London, and Paris brand ambassador. She is now working on launching her first podcast show called “The Influencer Podcast,” hosted by Kim Zulu.

What was your first job in Media?

I started of as a radio station producer for one of South Africa’s biggest urban radio stations “Metro FM”, which boasts about 5 million listeners. This evolved into working on a major television channel, then eventually launching my own graphic and animation agency.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The world of television will soon be none-existent, the shift is definitely youtube podcast content. The amount of show options out their outshines traditional television channel offerings. I also see entirely automated channels that produce automated content, with digital humans in the forefront.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Agencies, all have unique offerings, and they’ve mastered their offering. So instead of a company trying to learn a new trend, get the agency that has mastered it to create what your require for marketing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Let the someone who understands digital marketing to do the work for you. It can save you a lot of time, money and energy.

