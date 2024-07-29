Media Champions with Lisa Carter of Triple Motive Marketing

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Lisa Carter of Triple Motive Marketing.

Triple Motive Marketing was founded in 2022 by Lisa Carter and Vera Shury, daughter and mother to provide accessible marketing services to solo entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, SMBs and small to mid-sized nonprofits. Our services are listed on our website. What sets us apart is our team of independent professionals who are are entrepreneurs who have succeeded and want to help our client win! WE offer highly boutique quality personalization and niche expertise with big agency resources.

What is your BEST service?

Social media

What was your first job in Media?

Founded my own consulting agency, Carter Consulting and did general business consulting but kept ending up doing marketing consulting so I pivoted to marketing consulting and had the dream of creating an agency in 2007 centered around the social impact investment concept of Blended Value which holds that the value of an organization comes from its excellent use of capital and how it benefits society, the economy and the environment in its own unique way AS IT PURSUES ITS MISSION, not as a side activity We blend the Blended Value of all our clients into their marketing and that helps them attract the over 60% of people who want to patronize organizations with shared values.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Cost-effective and higher level of expertise than you could hire for all the different tasks and projects that need to be done.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Consistent messaging is crucial across all channels and at all times in the same brand voice with the same brand personality that jives with the visual brand identity and mission, vision, and values and most importantly, brand ethos.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

10%

