Media Champions with Manuel Suarez of Attention Grabbing Media Marketing Agency

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Manuel Suarez of Attention Grabbing Media Marketing Agency.

Short company description:

Marketing Agency- Services include, content recording, editing, branding, lead generation via Google/Social Media for product and service sellers. We also manage shopify and Amazon accounts for product sellers.

What was your first job in Media?

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The evolution of AI

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

When you hire an Agency that cares for your business, it should feel and create the affect of gaining a full team as an extension of your company.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Create Content, the more value you provide the more your audience will grow.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

2,000 a year for press releases and Magazines

