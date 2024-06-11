Media Champions with Mark Valerio of MVee Media Ltd

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Mark Valerio of MVee Media Ltd.

Short company description:

MVee Media is a forward-thinking marketing agency dedicated to driving transformative results. We fuse cutting-edge advertising strategies with advanced AI technologies to help businesses of all sizes reach their fu

ll potential in the digital landscape. Our focus is on data-driven campaigns, ROI optimization, and fostering true partnerships with our clients.

What was your first job in Media?

Affiliate Marketing

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The biggest change I see in the next two years is the ever-increasing integration of AI into every facet of marketing. It’s no longer about simply using AI tools – it’s about weaving them into the fabric of our strategies.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

While an internal marketing director is valuable, an outside agency brings a unique perspective and range of capabilities that can elevate a business to the next level.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

My number one tip is to prioritize understanding audiences above all else.

Too often businesses jump into tactics – fancy ads, social media blitzes – without really knowing who they’re trying to reach.

Before spending a dollar on advertising, it’s important to invest time in researching the ideal customer.

What are their pain points?

Where do they hang out online?

What kind of content resonates with them?

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

1%

