On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Mark Ward of Fox Digital.

Short company description:

Fox Digital Agency is a client-first digital marketing firm based in Los Angeles, renowned for its data-driven, omnichannel strategies. They specialize in a wide range of services including Ecommerce Strategy, Paid Search, Paid Social Display, Email Marketing and SMS Marketing. As a Facebook, Google, Klayivo and Attentive Partner, we leverage cutting-edge tools to drive high-quality traffic, conversions, and profits for their clients. Our mission is to innovate and positively impact people’s lives through tireless determination and genuine care.

What was your first job in Media?:

Actually was in Public Relations

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

The biggest change will be fast pace of tech changes which can help to drive better marketing results.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

International Trade Council

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Hiring an outsourced agency is always better since agencies tend to have better available resources to help scale a companies marketing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Have patience and study the data.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

80

View original post: Media Champions with Mark Ward of Fox Digital on Daily News Network.

