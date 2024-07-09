Media Champions with Matt Bailey of SiteLogic

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Matt Bailey of SiteLogic.

Short company description:

I teach digital marketing to the world’s biggest brands and most prestigious universities. Currently, I consult and instruct government communications for the United Arab Emirates and develop content creators in the Arabic region.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?: I interned at both a radio station and a local TV station while in high school.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The perfect storm of AI, creator rights, and privacy.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

OMCP (Online Marketing Certified Professional), as a standards contributor and certified instructor.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

While it is good to have an in-house conductor that understands the landscape, it is impossible for them to know and execute everything. An agency brings a multitude of skills and talents and enables wider campaign coverage.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Overreaction can be worse than taking no action.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

5%

