On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Micah Tatum of Cervo Media Group Inc.

Short company description:

At Cervo Media Group, we firmly believe that unlocking our clients’ success begins with a profound understanding of their business. Our commitment involves a thorough assessment of their distinct strengths and challenges, allowing us to craft bespoke branding and advertising strategies that impart a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

What is your BEST service?

Other

What was your first job in Media?

Club Promotions.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AR/VR

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Better network and business development

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Consistency is the key.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

50%

View original post: Media Champions with Micah Tatum of Cervo Media Group Inc on Daily News Network.

