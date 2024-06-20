Media Champions with Pankaj Singh of Singh PowerUp Coach

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Pankaj Singh of Singh PowerUp Coach.

Short company description:

SinghPowerUpCoach.com is a premier coaching platform that offers personalized executive coaching sessions, designed to empower professionals to navigate their challenges and achieve their goals. With a focus on clarity, solution-finding, and path-setting, the platform provides tailored programs in leadership, strategy, and innovation, as well as comprehensive leadership assessments and portfolio synergy workshops. It’s spearheaded by a mentor who excels in nurturing growth and pioneering solutions, empowering hundreds of executives to consistently surpass expectations.

