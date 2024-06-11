Media Champions with Patrick Yang of Yang Marketing Co

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Patrick Yang of Yang Marketing Co.

Short company description:

Digital marketing company that specializes in social media marketing, email marketing, and Google SEO. We are dedicated in assisting business build their online presence by crafting engaging content through any source of marketing.

What was your first job in Media?

My first job in Media was managing a business’ Facebook page from the ground up and establishing a social media presence.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The knowledge of AI to be able to read all data to craft the best marketing strategies.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Pricing. The cost of an outside marketing agency is significantly cheaper than having one or a few employees dedicated to marketing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Learn to create a persona of your ideal clients. Once you are able to achieve the persona, you are open to achieve more goals than just marketing.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

30%

