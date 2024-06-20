Media Champions with Paul Sokol

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Paul Sokol.

Short company description:

Be Pro provides boutique automation and advertising services.

What was your first job in Media?

I ran the customer support arm for a video email company back in 2008 while in grad school.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Standing out from the noise now that content creation is easier than every.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Outside ad agencies know the platforms intimately and can leverage all the bells & whistles that the average person is not aware of.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Make sure your digital tracking is properly installed so you can get the cleanest reporting possible.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0

