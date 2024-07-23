On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Rob Petersen of BarnRaisers.

BarnRaisers is a full-service digital marketing agency focused on data-driven results, measurement, and ROI.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Account Executive at Saatchi & Saatchi, a major NYC ad agency.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI adoption for media and marketing services.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

AMA, ANA

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Greater expertise, larger range of talent, outside perspective, and, because your not paying for health care and office space, potentially no difference in cost.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Establish clear goals where you can test your way to success.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Zero. We are a pure-play social media agency.

View original post: Media Champions with Rob Petersen of BarnRaisers on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.