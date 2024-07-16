Media Champions with Robert Medina of Malachite Media

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Robert Medina of Malachite Media.

Malachite Media, a prominent Marketing Agency in Boise, propels small and medium-sized businesses through innovative digital marketing. As a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Idaho, we craft cutting-edge strategies, captivating content, and targeted campaigns to make your brand shine. We’re driven by building partnerships based on integrity, trust, and transparency, establishing ourselves as a go-to choice for digital marketing in the Boise and Idaho regions.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Marketing Director for a local appliance retailer and a RV dealership.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Increased workflow with the power of AI.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Businesses can leverage an entire team of professionals to help with all aspects of marketing. Most business owners don’t know that there are many initiatives they can leverage in marketing and one person can’t do them all.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Consistency is key! Make a plan, stick to it, and scale.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

30%

