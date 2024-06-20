On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Roberto Hernandez Jr. of Marketing Crew LLC.

Short company description:

Marketing Crew LLC, is a web development and digital marketing Agency that is dedicated to help businesses and individuals create, maintain and expand their business ideas into a reality through marketing strategies and execution.

What was your first job in Media?

Web content creator

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

The advertising difficulties due to recent government law maker’s proposals that could hurt small businesses and their potential audience being limited to be reached

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Having an agency will secure having a bigger team of professionals behind it that will get the job done aside from all of the savings the company will save on employee expenses and benefits, training materials, travel expenses, and many more.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Focus on creating valuable content

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

None

View original post: Media Champions with Roberto Hernandez Jr. of Marketing Crew LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.