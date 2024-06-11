Media Champions with Rod Collins of Bulldogbillboards

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Rod Collins of Bulldogbillboards.

At Bulldog Mobile Billboards, we offer billboard advertising services designed to make an impact for your brand without taking a large bite from your marketing budget. When investing in and diversifying our fleet, a thorough review of the industry billboard, glass-walled display and LED truck manufacturers were made with our advertisers in mind.

What was your first job in Media?

He bought a glass wall truck in 2006

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Keeping up with improved products

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Don’t do it all alone. maybe if I’d had a partner we could have gone further.

