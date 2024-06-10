Media Champions with Ron Hollis of Boulevard Digital Marketing, Inc

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ron Hollis of Boulevard Digital Marketing, Inc.

Short company description:

Boulevard Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency that helps businesses improve their online presence. We focus on data-driven strategies to generate measurable results and act as a partner for clients’ marketing needs.

What was your first job in Media?

My first media roles was printing sales which evolved into direct mail, specifically dealer coupon mailers for automotive service(R.L. Polk).

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI tech impact on personalization and creativity

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Outside resources enable better competition, fueling ingenuity through:

Fresh perspectives and Expertise

Access to Specialized Skills

Scalability and Flexibility

Execution and Efficiency

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Treat your market like an audience not a lead! Help them, share ideas, give advise and PULL them in. Once they have engaged, then it’s time to PUSH with ’Get it now”.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

We rely on 100% Digital media.

