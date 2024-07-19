Media Champions with Ryan Doser of Empathy First Media

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ryan Doser of Empathy First Media.

Empathy First Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that actually cares. Our motto is “We don’t Just Believe In Human Connection. We Engineer It.” We specialize in high ticket lead generation through PPC, SEO, Content, Digital PR, etc.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Digital Marketing intern at Onimod Global. First 9-5 job after school was at Meredith Corporation (now DotDash Meredith) as a Paid Search Associate.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI is changing everything in marketing.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?: An outside ad agency will likely cost less vs a full time W2 marketing director and marketing agencies tend to have greater knowledge vs one individual. However, not all ad agencies are the same. It’s best to seek agencies that specialize in certain industries and can deliver results.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Never make marketing decisions based on assumptions. Always have data to back up claims.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%

