Media Champions with Ryan Sanecki of BIBIBOP Asian Grill

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Ryan Sanecki of BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Short company description:

We are a 100% Gluten-Free Asian Restaurant originating in Columbus, OH a little over 10 years ago.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

Working for a political nonprofit in the hills of Montana.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

How people interact with content

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Brand Innovators, AAF, PRSA

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Fresh perspective. Sometimes brands are so dialed in on their favorite parts of their product they lose sight of what people are actually using it for.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Fail fast and fail often. It’s not about getting it right, it’s about getting it started.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Less than 20%

