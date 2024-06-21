Media Champions with Sacia Ashe of Ashe Design Haus

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Sacia Ashe of Ashe Design Haus.

Short company description:

Ashe Design Haus is a creative marketing agency for purpose-led female founders looking to drive more sales, income, and impact with their business. We combine a buyer psych based approach with the power of storytelling to build an implementable and magnetic brand presence for businesses.

What was your first job in Media?:

Funny enough- my first job was for a physical newspaper, the Epoch Times! I later went on to work as a social media manager for my mother’s personal training and coaching business, Tyzen Fit.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

The shift from the traditional marketing funnel to a much more buyer psych + community driven approach to marketing.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

None at the moment.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

I personally work on the branding, ad creative, and marketing strategy side- I can only speak to my experience as a general agency owner. It can be important to outsource marketing (especially as a small to mid size business) because we can bring a fresh, unbiased perspectives on a business’s marketing strategies. It can also be a lot more cost efficient, as a company can contract out work as needed and scale it up and down far easier than one could with a team of employees requiring a salary.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

The biggest tip I give to my audience (and one that has generated significant ROI for clients) is to prioritize consistency in all aspects of one’s marketing plan. This means consistency between one’s personal and business values, walking your talk, visually representing your business in a way that is consistent and in sync with the messaging of your company, and choosing marketing strategies aligned with your business’s values and mission.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

Because of the online nature of the work my agency does, this isn’t something we venture into very often. I would say about 10%.

View original post: Media Champions with Sacia Ashe of Ashe Design Haus on Daily News Network.

