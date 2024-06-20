Media Champions with Sarah Jeter of MRU Writing

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Sarah Jeter of MRU Writing.

Short company description:

MRU Writing provides SEO-focused, client-responsive no-code website design and copy, social media management, and brand coaching. I help small to medium sized businesses and nonprofits build a successful online presence.

What was your first job in Media?

I worked for a large website and ad marketing company for several years. I valued the experience gained but I didn’t like the format restrictions placed on us that made all the websites turn out very similar; I wanted more freedom to support my clients’ unique needs.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?:

I think the rise of language learning models (aka “AI”) is going to definitely have an impact on digital marketing.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

If your business is one that wants to focus on multi-channel marketing, including paid advertising, having an outside ad agency to support that goal can be incredibly helpful. That way your internal marketing director can focus on more organic marketing (social media, newsletters, etc) and collaborate with the ad agency to take advantage of their expertise.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?: Remember what makes your company unique. Every company has a USP – find yours and lean into it. People want to work with companies they resonate with; it’s better to pursue like-minded clients than try to please everyone.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

None currently – I’m not in paid advertising so much as I am in organic digital marketing

