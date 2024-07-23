Media Champions with Scott Foster of Foster Communications

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Scott Foster of Foster Communications.

FOSTER Communications is a different kind of design agency, providing brand architecture, launch and growth strategies for emerging and challenger brands, and successful brands entering new categories. Our designers come from some of the most successful companies and brands in the world.

FOSTER Communications was founded in 1996, amidst little fanfare; we opened our doors to the design world and began to provide support for a variety of clients from a diverse client base.

Over the past 30 years we’ve gotten to know many creative people; designers, writers, photographers, art directors, package designers, marketing people, etc. and have assembled the best of these resources to make a very effective team of people that you can rely on for your projects.

Guided by experience and intuition, driven by the need to stand out and led by an unspoken vision.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

What was your first job in Media?

I worked at a local newspaper in South Florida, designing ads for local businesses while attending college and I started my first advertising agency while I was still in college.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The use of AI in all aspects of design and marketing.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

For one thing, they get a much bigger team working on their projects and a lot more creative input than a marketing director working on his own. They also get to tap into all of the years of experience we have and the many services we offer our clients. We work hand in hand with the marketing directors that many of our clients hire. We are the first to be called and the first to respond.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

My tip to small businesses: Develop Your Social Media Presence. Very important.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

20%.

View original post: Media Champions with Scott Foster of Foster Communications on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.