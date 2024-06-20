Media Champions with Stephen Kommer of Ascension Digital Marketing

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Stephen Kommer of Ascension Digital Marketing.

Ascension Digital Marketing services small to enterprise level companies seeking predictable increases in sales through the implementation of our Digital Ads Matrix strategy.

We predominantly focus on leveraging core consumer pain points, consumer psychology, and killer creative to generate real impact for our clients by focusing on improved customer retention and cost effective customer acquisition.

We achieve these outcomes by harnessing paid media on Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, and other social media channels, as well as email and sms marketing for retention and ascension.

Ascension Digital was founded in 2012 originally under the name EKommerce Digital Marketing, which primarily served local professional service businesses with website design and search engine optimization services. In 2016, EKommerce Digital Marketing pivoted into paid media, and thus Ascension Digital Marketing was born.

More and more vendors offering first-party data to marketers (chase bank, Costco, other businesses with high volumes of consumer spending insights)

Perspective is hard to get from an internal media buyer because generally they have deeper experience than someone who is niche agnostic. However for that same reason they get pigeon holed into what their individual and generally limited experience has taught them making problem solving more cumbersome than it would be to a seasoned agency or media buyer with an agency background.

Don’t be close minded. Spend the money, get the data. If you won’t someone else will and for less because it’s people who don’t spend money on ads allow those that are willing to to richer faster.

80%

