Media Champions with Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency

On “Media Champions,” our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Stephen Seidel of The Seidel Agency.

Short company description:

BIO: Stephen Seidel is the founder of The Seidel Agency, an award-winning media & PR company specializing in media, PR, influencer marketing and awards management. As the AOR for early-stage start-ups, emerging franchises, and premium brands, Seidel has spearheaded multiple eight-figure acquisitions. Steve is also a best-selling author, and creator of the Top 10 Apple podcast, “Wolves Among Us,” who enjoys spending time with his family as a #GirlDad in Lexington, KY. He has a BSIE degree from Penn State and was raised just outside Philly in Bucks County, with a love for cheesesteaks, pretzels, and “The Birds” aka the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seidel Agency is an award-winning media & PR company well known for crafting experiential media & public relations, influencer marketing, and award campaigns within food & beverage, health & wellness, and technology. Whether you’re an industry titan like Coca-Cola or a rising franchise like Clutch Coffee Bar, Voted Top 40 start-ups of 2024 by QSR, we make sure you’re seen and heard, but never forgotten. Elevate your stories on the biggest stages, pages, and publications today. Do Good, Give Back, and Make an Impact. Visit TheSeidelAgency.com to learn more.

What was your first job in Media?

Started out as an actor, and then a promo model, and then an influencer before “influencer” was even a thing, at which point I sold a series to Omnivision Entertainment and knew I needed to become both a media producer and talent.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Automation, SEO by AI, IRL connections as opposed to virtual connections

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

We understand the business, and know how to implement, not to mention the sample size is much greater, as well as the level of talent and experience.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Start with Mission/Purpose/Why first, and then move to your messaging of what you and your story truly means, before pushing into your Media and finally Marketing, as you drive to create a Movement, as opposed to simply pushing transactions.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Less than 25%

