On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Media Champions with Tarah Neibaur of Integrated Marketing Communications VI, LLC.

IMC VI specializes in delivering tailored marketing solutions that drive business growth. We cut through the jargon and confusion with clear strategies, expert execution, and a data-driven approach. Our customizable campaigns focus on your unique goals, ensuring maximum ROI and peace of mind. With IMC VI, you get a dedicated team of marketing pros committed to your success, handling everything from strategy to execution so you can focus on running your business.

What is your BEST service?

Social media.

What was your first job in Media?

My first job in media was as an Account Executive at MLB Creative in 2009 in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. In this role, I provided strategic development for clients’ marketing initiatives, acting as a copywriter for major brands like McDonald’s, Banco Popular, and Scotia Bank in the Caribbean markets. I was responsible for planning monthly advertising, media, and public relations budgets for our clients. Additionally, I composed press releases, publicity reports, and radio scripts. My skills included copywriting, global client management, media buying, and marketing strategy. During my tenure, our team won the 2009 Addy Awards for the agency and managed the 2009 Ultimate Chef Challenge Event Management & Production for Arcos Dorados McDonald’s Caribbean & Latin America.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

In the next two years, the biggest change in marketing will likely be the integration of AI and machine learning technologies to create hyper-personalized customer experiences. These advancements will enable marketers to analyze vast amounts of data in real time, allowing for more precise targeting and predictive analytics. This shift will also drive the automation of content creation, customer interactions, and campaign optimization, making marketing efforts more efficient and effective. Additionally, the increasing focus on privacy and data protection will require marketers to adopt more transparent and ethical practices in how they collect and use consumer data.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency offers businesses specialized expertise, fresh perspectives, and resource efficiency that an internal marketing director alone may not provide. Agencies bring diverse skills, established industry relationships, and the ability to scale services as needed. This allows businesses to focus on core operations while benefiting from innovative and cost-effective marketing strategies, ultimately driving better results.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

One crucial tip for digital marketing is to leverage data-driven insights to guide your strategies. By continuously analyzing performance metrics and customer behaviors, you can refine your campaigns for maximum effectiveness, ensuring that your efforts are targeted, relevant, and yield the highest ROI.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Approximately 0.69% of leads have purchased print advertising. Regarding our service offerings, traditional media buying makes up a smaller portion of our strategy, as we primarily focus on digital and data-driven marketing solutions tailored to client needs.

