Media Champions with Tran Bui of Tran Bui Productions

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Tran Bui of Tran Bui Productions.

Tran Bui Productions launched in 2016, but Tran has been a video creator, producer, talent and storyteller for more than 30 years. Her career started in television news as a production assistant and later producer, reporter and anchor. She’s received numerous journalism awards including an Emmy, Telly, Associated Press and the Alliance for Community Media along with being voted “Best Anchor and Best Reporter”. She had taken those skills and used them to help others market their business and share their stories effectively through video.

What is your BEST service?

Video production / editing.

What was your first job in Media?

Production assistant for a TV news station in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

People using AI for everything from strategy to writing, editing & posting.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Fresh eyes, different prospective, more efficient.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Engage with your audience

