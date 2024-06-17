On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Viplove Bhojwani of Maverick Velocity.

Short company description:

We help you build unstoppable sales processes and extremely high-converting sales systems to take your service business to the next level

What was your first job in Media?

Digital marketing

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Strategy is king

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

70

View original post: Media Champions with Viplove Bhojwani of Maverick Velocity on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.