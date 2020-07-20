On “More to Know,” our hosts dive into what’s hot in the media buying world with seasoned professionals. This week, Wes Benwick sat down with Alex Alexander from KCo Ad Agency.

KCo Ad Agency, KCo for short, is a full-service advertising agency that stays on top of today’s media trends. Since the very beginning, over 10 years ago, their mission was simple. That mission was to provide each client with the attention and satisfaction they deserve. Today, their mission hasn’t changed. KCo is constantly exploring new ways to get your brand in front of the consumer. They research the demographics and develop every ad accordingly. To learn more, please visit kcoad.com.

