BUZZ TV – “Feel The Beat” with Kim Paige, Roscolusa

Roscolusa Songwriters Festival is located in Ponte Vedra, Florida. We bring hit singer/songwriters from Nashville, TN to the warm beaches of Florida for a musical night that you won’t forget.

Our mission: To bring the cozy living room atmosphere outdoors for an intimate night of popular music performed by the original songwriters themselves and to shine a light on the creative world of songwriting. At Roscolusa Song Fest, you not only get to hear hit songs, but you also get to hear the stories behind them. We created Roscolusa to be a multifaceted event. Yes, we will have some of the best singer-songwriters performing their original music, but you will also see some of Jacksonville’s finest food trucks, and a brand new kids play area which is part of the new Nocatee Spray Waterpark.

To learn more, go to roscolusa.com