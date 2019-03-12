Welcome To Rockville 2019

Welcome To Rockville With Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, I ncubus, The Prodigy, Shinedown, Judas Priest & More

Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience Takes Over Metropolitan Park In Jacksonville May 3, 4, & 5, 2019

After a record-breaking year in 2018 that welcomed a sold-out crowd of 90,000 over an expanded three-day weekend, Welcome To Rockville returns even bigger in 2019.

The ninth annual edition of Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience will take place Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida and will feature must-see headlining sets from some of the biggest names in rock including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, The Prodigy, Shinedown and Judas Priest––making their Rockville debut.

Welcome To Rockville go on sale Friday, December 7 at Noon ET at . General Admission and VIP tickets, as well as hotel and camping packages, forgo on saleatat www. WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com

Rob Halford says, “Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!”

Chris Kilmore of Incubus adds, “We’re excited to return to Jacksonville and play at Welcome To Rockville in 2019! There are some great bands on the bill and we can’t wait to see our friends in Tool, The Prodigy, as well as many others. See you there!”

The daily music lineup for Welcome To Rockville is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, May 3: Korn, The Prodigy, Evanescence, Chevelle, Flogging Molly, Killswitch Engage, Circa Survive, Tom Morello, Mark Lanegan Band, Beartooth, Starset, Issues, Black Pistol Fire, Hands Like Houses, Wilson, Amigo The Devil, Demob Happy, Cleopatrick, Dirty Honey

Saturday, May 4: Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Judas Priest, The Cult, Skillet, In This Moment, Black Label Society, Yelawolf, Tremonti, Badflower, The Damned Things, High on Fire, Zeal & Ardor, Wage War, Movements, Crobot, Boston Manor, Pretty Vicious

Sunday, May 5: Tool, Incubus, Bring Me The Horizon, Papa Roach, The Struts, Meshuggah, Architects, Fever 333, Reignwolf, The Glorious Sons, Dorothy, While She Sleeps, Yungblud, Grandson, Shvpes, The Dirty Nil, Hyde

In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will also enjoy food and beverage options celebrating local Jacksonville flavors, provided by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC (DWP’s affiliate concessionaire). Selections from the following local and regional restaurants will be available: Brucci’s Pizza, Cely’s Filipino Cuisine, Chinchilla’s Eatz on the Streetz, Dos Vatos Tacos, Grumpy’s Homemade Ice Cream, Guanabana Ice Pops, Indochine, Island Noodles, Mama’s Food Truck, Mojo’s BBQ, Pie Baby Wood Fired Pizza, Safe Harbor Seafood, Sweet Pete’s, The Bread and Board, andWhat’s the Catch Fish Tacos, with more to come.

Fans 21+ can wash down Welcome To Rockville’s over-the-top food offerings with a variety of beverages, including Bud Light, selections from the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden (owned by Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer), Heavy Tiki Bar(an oasis filled with killer cocktails and shade), and local craft beer.

Initial ticket prices for Welcome To Rockville will be as follows:

Weekend General Admission: starting at $129.50 plus fees

Weekend VIP: starting at $369.50 plus fees

Single Day General Admission: starting at $79.50 plus fees

Single Day VIP: starting at $169.50 plus fees

VIP tickets include: a VIP entrance to venue; access to VIP lounge area featuring dedicated bar, beverage and food service; viewing of main stages; seated area with shade for dining; private restroom facilities; and a VIP guest laminate.

Welcome To Rockville will bring back car and RV camping spots for attendees. Camping spots at Tailgaters Parking lots include four nights of camping in a secured lot featuring indoor restrooms, shower trailers and access to a full restaurant and general store.

