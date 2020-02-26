Brothers Again – A Celebration of The Allman Brothers

Southern rock is alive and well and authentically celebrated by Brothers Again. Performed with passion and a high respect for The Allman Brothers Band’s unique blend of rock, blues, jazz and Texas Swing, this multi-media tribute includes many of the band’s biggest hits including “One Way Out,” “Blue Sky,” “Ramblin’ Man,” “Whippin’ Post,” “Revival, Dreams,” “Done Somebody Wrong,” “Statesboro Blues,” “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More,” “Blackhearted Woman,” “Midnight Rider,” and more. Together, the seven members of Brothers Again give audiences a true, live concert experience in tribute to one of the most iconic bands in the history of rock music with integrity, respect and a hard-driving performance described by fans as “awesome”, “amazing” and “done to perfection”.