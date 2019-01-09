Alewife Announces Expanded Beer School Program for 2019

Alewife Craft Beer Bottle Shop and Tasting Room has kicked off its new, expanded “Beer School” program for 2019. Led by co-owner Kelly Pickard, Certified Cicerone®, the series of classes began on Tuesday, January 8, with “Craft Beer 101,” an introductory session for those new to craft beer or those who just want to learn more about what’s in the pint glass, bottle or can.

New for 2019, the program will feature 22 classes, including three different tracks designed for beginners, those with existing beer knowledge, and those in the service industry. The “Beginner” track consists of 12 topics, with classes focusing on each of the four main beer ingredients (malt, hops, yeast, water), and classes delving into specific beer styles. The “Intermediate” track features six classes about style distinction with bling beer tastings, off-flavor training from the Cicerone® program, barrel aging and fermentation, beer sensory training, food-and-beer pairing basics, and beer cellaring and aging. Lastly, the Service Industry segment covers beer ingredients and the brewing process, beer storage and service, beer styles, and draft systems and maintenance, from the Cicerone® program and from Kelly’s personal experience.

Since offering its first classes in 2015, Alewife has increased not only the number of classes, but also the topics covered. Kelly Pickard obtained her Certified Cicerone® credential in 2016, and is one of only a handful of individuals in the Jacksonville area to have achieved the designation, after completing a course of study leading to passing of the two-part, four-hour exam which covers beer, beer history, brewing processes, beer styles, food and beer, off-flavors, and beer tasting and identification.

Take a look at the full schedule for Alewife’s 2019 Beer School. Classes generally run for approximately 90 minutes and include beer samplings. To register, visit Alewife in person, or sign up through Eventbrite. The next upcoming class is “Malt,” held on February 5. All classes take place at Alewife, 1035 Park Street, in the Five Points area of Jax.

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

http://www.brewnymph.com

(photos by Linda Johnson)

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the travel and beer website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area (since 2015), one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.