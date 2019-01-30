Heads Up: Heading into February and the Weekend Around Jax Area Craft Beer

Can you believe it’s the end of January 2019, and we’re heading into February already? Are you still writing “2018” on things? Lots of LOVE on the way, but first, check out these local area craft beer happenings THIS week and into the weekend. Here we go with some highlighted events…

Thursday, January 31:

Twenty years at Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery on the Southside! Stop by and participate in the festivities: new tappings and a throwback menu.

Beer and Donut Pairings at Aardwolf Brewing to benefit Junior League of Jacksonville, 6-9pm: $25 admission ticket at http://www.jljacksonville.org

Beer and Sausage Pairings at Engine 15 Brewing, Jax Beach, 6pm: email [email protected] for your reservation; tickets $28 for four sausages and four beers

Saturday, February 2:

Two huge events happening around the area:

Old Coast Ales, St. Augustine, Two-Year Anniversary starting at noon, with special beer tappings and music by Lonesome Bert and the Skinny Lizard. Also, the expanded tap room is open!

Intuition Ale Works hosts its annual Underdark Day, starting at 10am: Release of Underdark Imperial Stout aged in Oak Barrels. Bottles of the original Underdark from 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 available for $20; bottles of 2018 Sazerac and Chocolate Orange for $20; bottles of 2019 Coffee $20; and bottles of “Double Barrel” versions for $30. Underdark 2019 on tap all day. Cash only for the bottles. Line forms in the back of the brewery.

Sunday, February 3:

There’s a football game that you may have heard about, starting just after 6pm. Check your favorite bar/tap room for discounts, specials.

These events and more (yes, there are more!) are listed on brewnymph.com with additional info. And, be sure to look around the site for roadtrip and beerfest events outside of the Jax area, too! Florida beerfest season is in full swing, with events around the state. Stay tuned for a glimpse of events coming your way in February, too, as we turn that calendar page!

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

http://www.brewnymph.com

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area (since 2015), one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.