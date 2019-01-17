HEADS Up, Jax! Craft Beer Weekend

It’s mid-January. Is 2019 just flying by, already? Or, is it just getting started? Hey, Jacksonville, get your weekend kickstarted (Thursday is OK), with some of these local craft beer events happening around the area!

Thursday, January 17: (Is Thursday the new Saturday?)

New tappings at SJ Brewing (Yulee), Veterans United Craft Brewery, and Engine 15 Brewing; Miami brewery Biscayne Bay Brewing launches in Jax at Beer:30 San Marco and Grape & Grain Exchange; Pre-Underdark Celebration with Intuition Ale Works at Alewife (in case you didn’t know: Intuition holds its annual Underdark Day bottle release on February 2); Cupcake and Beer Pairings at Hyperion Brewing; Central 28 Beer Co. (DeBary) Tap Takeover at both Tap Garden/V Pizza locations in Mandarin and Fleming Island; 99 Bottles Night at Brewz N Dawgz, St. Augustine

Friday, January 18:

New release at Main & Six, featuring a collaboration with local homebrew club CASK; Grand Opening of the new WD’s Tap Room at Winn-Dixie Neptune Beach at 5pm, with giveaways all weekend, with a visit from Atlantic Beach Brewing Company, and the first 50 people get a free WD growler.

Saturday, January 19:

The big event is Southern Swells Brewing’s two-year anniversary. It’s a two-part celebration, with a tap room party featuring can and bottle releases and timed tappings starting at noon. Then, a Mini Beer Fest in the Mini Bar courtyard featuring local breweries, from 4-7pm. The beerfest (tickets only) sold out in December, but you can still go to the tap room party!

Grand Opening at Winn-Dixie WD’s Tap Room continues with trivia and visits from Bold City Brewery on Saturday, and Intuition Ale Works on Sunday, at noon each day. They’re giving away over $1000 in mystery gift cards to the first 50 customers who purchase a 32 oz. growler.

Beer Pairing Dinner at The Amelia Tavern, Amelia Island Brewing Company, Saturday night, Fernandina Beach.

Sunday, January 20:

NFL Championship Sunday. Get free lasagna during the games at both Brewz locations: Atlantic Beach and Bartram Park.

Be sure to check out these events and more on the calendar pages of brewnymph.com! And, if you’re looking for Florida roadtrips and beerfest information outside of the Jax area, there’s a page for that, too!

Cheers!

Linda Johnson, Certified Cicerone®

