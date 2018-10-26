Jax Brewery-in-planning Legacy Ale Works Moves Ahead Following City Approval

Brewery-in-planinng Legacy Ale Works has announced that the City of Jacksonville has approved construction of its brewery and tap room, located at 14965 Old St. Augustine Rd. in the Bartram Park area. With permits issued, brewery owners Matt and Elizabeth Jacobs have brought on Horn Builders, a residential and commercial construction firm, for the $185,000 build-out of the 3300 square-foot venue.

Construction is anticipated to take three to four months, said Matt Jacobs in a statement. “From there, we will work aggressively to install all the equipment and obtain the necessary permits to brew and sell beer. All in all, we are pushing for an early 2019 opening, barring any other delays.”

The husband-and-wife co-owners encountered unexpected delays in the re-zoning process and during finalization of architectural plans. “A few things popped up along the way that caused us to pause and evaluate our needs for the space,” said Elizabeth Jacobs. “As eager as we are to move forward with the project, we did not want to rush this part of the process, as the choices we make now could dramatically affect us in the future.”

With the hiring of Chuck Horn, owner of Horn Builders, the Legacy Ale Works’ owners benefit from Horn’s prior experience building and opening Atlantic Beach Brewing Company, where Horn is a co-owner. “Chuck has been a huge asset for us since he fully understands the needs of a brewery,” added Elizabeth Jacobs. “His expertise in our industry as it relates to construction is two-fold, since he understands both the code requirements of the city as well as the needs of the bar and brewery. It really was the best choice for us, and we are looking forward to dramatic changes happening soon.”

Legacy Ale Works has appeared around Jacksonville over the past couple of years sampling beers and promoting the brewery’s loyalty club, the LegacyMakers. With construction underway, further progress updates will follow.

Linda Johnson is a BUZZ Contributing Writer (beer!) and founder of the beer and travel website, BrewNymph.com, covering all things Florida beer from news to events. She is the first female Level 2 Certified Cicerone® in the Jax area (since 2015), one of seven in the metro area, and the only Level 2-certified independent beer writer in the state.