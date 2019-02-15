The Horse’s Mouth with Paul Grey, Carve Vodka

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus, a cool, unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss sports, business and life. No gossip, no hearsay, no BS—just the straight-up truth, right from the source.

Tom’s longtime love of bartending has come full circle since his days as a linebacker on the inaugural Jacksonville Jaguars football team—slinging drinks and talking shop with everyone from high-profile sports figures and entertainers to business leaders, journalists and community leaders.

He and his guests trade insight and anecdotes, explore day-to-day topics and tackle the hard subjects, all with equal measures of energy, honesty and laughter. Get the skinny on the real people behind the headlines, straight from the horse’s mouth.

Today, Tom sat down with Paul Grey from Carve Vodka.

Carve Craft Vodka is Jacksonville’s first craft vodka. Established in 2014, Carve Craft Vodka is distilled and bottled at Grey Matter Distillery in Jacksonville, FL. With emphasis on quality, each small batch is distilled seven times and filtered through an activated coconut carbon system to ensure a smooth and pure finish with every sip. Our vision, our product is for the dreamers. The risk takers. Those who aren’t afraid to step outside of their comfort zone, and Carve their path in this world.

To learn more, visit carvevodka.com