Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Shana Wise of The Well Christian Women’s Network.

Shana Wise is the CEO of the local women’s ministry The Well Christian Women’s Network and Wise Choice Ministries

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.