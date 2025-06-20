Each week on On a Mission: 6:8 Ministries Edition we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host,Jack Sears spoke to Zach Terry of CodeRedTalk.com.

Taking people to the very tip of the spear, through conversations with the people who are moving the needle as it relates to faith and culture..

OUR MISSION

Jesus changed the world through monologue (sermons) and dialogue (conversations).

At Code Red, we follow that example. We believe we can change the world by proclaiming the Truth of God’s Word and engaging people in meaningful conversation about life’s most important issues.

View original post: On a Mission 6:8 Edition with Zach Terry of CodeRedTalk.com on Daily News Network.

