Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Alphaeus Hanson of Jacksonville Global Shapers.

The Jacksonville (JAX) hub facilitates connections for youth leaders, challenges the status quo, actively listens to our community and expands viewpoints, while driving insight and impact into an emerging cityscape.

We form a committed group of service minded entrepreneurs, united as a cross-partisan action think tank for human flourishing. Disagreement, debate and agreement is the heart of our mechanics. In this hub, we sculpt a democratic body to honor differences and life experiences. Together, our multicultural platform sharpens values over self-interest, and civically collaborates to act and improve cultural, political and social conditions.

View original post: On a Mission with Alphaeus Hanson of Jacksonville Global Shapers on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.