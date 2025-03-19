Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Amy Buehler of Wings Of Hope.

Wings of Hope is a nonprofit, global humanitarian aviation organization headquartered in Chesterfield, MO. Our mission is to change and save lives through the power of aviation. We accomplish this through our three program areas, the Medical Relief & Air Transport (MAT) Program, our Global Humanitarian Network (GHN), and our SOAR into STEM (SiS) educational programs.

View original post: On a Mission with Amy Buehler of Wings Of Hope on Daily News Network.

