On a Mission with Anna Taylor of The Greater Sum Foundation

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Anna Taylor.

Anna Taylor

Executive Director at The Greater Sum Foundation

Website Address: https://thegreatersum.org/



Short company description:

The Greater Sum Foundation supports early-stage nonprofits with coaching, community, and funding so they can grow their impact and build lasting organizations.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The best work happens when you stop trying to do it all yourself and focus on building the capacity of people and systems.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

I worked for Take Stock in Children for 17 years and still mentor a Take Stock Scholar at a local high school.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

At this point in my life, most of my community lives on Zoom. My calendar is full of people doing good work, and my way of staying involved is supporting them—sharing resources, making connections, and showing up when it matters. It’s not always local, but it’s still community.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I’d like to be remembered for making people feel truly listened to and supported—ideally with some honesty and humor along the way.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: On a Mission with Anna Taylor of The Greater Sum Foundation on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.