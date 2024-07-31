On a Mission with Conor Smith of First Call Digital Marketing

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Conor Smith of First Call Digital Marketing.

First Call Digital Marketing provides strategic branding, website design and development and a comprehensive set of digital marketing growth services. We focus on helping IT managed service providers between $2m and $5m in annual revenues mature their marketing and business development for growth. We also help Montana small businesses with less than 50 employees who need to strengthen their brand and web presence.

How do you define success?

Loving yourself, loving others and living for a higher purpose.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Good relationships.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Being in business and being an entrepreneur is a roller coaster. It’s a lot of pressure to create value for people in the marketplace, because if you don’t, you simply won’t be in the marketplace very long. Digital marketing is a very fluid and dynamic service and you are selling outcomes. You have to constantly be gaining new capabilities and growing your confidence in them. A lot has changed in the last 12 months with search engines, privacy, artificial intelligence and our team has done a great job of adapting and growing through this so we can continue to add value.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

The theme we set this year as “Ascend to a superior level”. Internally we empowered more people to take command of their departments and were helping them grow as entreprenuers, leaders and manager. Externally we are very focused on helping on helping IT managed service providers between $2m and $5m in annual revenues mature their marketing and business development for growth and Montana small businesses with less than 50 employees who need to strengthen their brand and web presence.

View original post: On a Mission with Conor Smith of First Call Digital Marketing on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.