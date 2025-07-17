On a Mission with Dr. NaTasha Jordan of Plank Speck Consulting

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Jack Sears spoke with Dr. NaTasha Jordan.

Dr. NaTasha Jordan

Owner at Plank Speck Consulting

Website Address: drnatashaj.com



Short company description:

Dr. NaTasha is the go-to strategist for C-Suite executives and 7+ figure business owners ready to scale without burning out. A corporate psychologist and former VP at VaynerX, one of the top global marketing agencies, she blends leadership, psychology, and business strategy to help leaders recalibrate from the inside out.

In short: when top performers need to level up and lead with purpose privately, they call Dr. NaTasha.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

As cliche as it may sound, the moment I realized I get another chance to design my journey… it was game on. It was so impactful I wrote my 300 page dissertation all about the military transition process.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Ideas and strategy are not enough. You must be willing to execute even in the face of failure. Even if there’s no clear outcome. Failure is where I’ve found a new version of myself which better serves those around me 10 fold!

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Goodwill and Kidz Xtreme – Content, Time, and Resources

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Content, Time, and Resources

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I would want to be remembered for helping those who are shaping industries get brutally honest with themselves, so they can walk out their purpose here on earth. By guiding them to confront the truths about what’s holding them back, I help them unlock the impact they’re truly meant to have on both their teams and the world.

