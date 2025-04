Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Dr. Nina Nejmeh of NIO Consulting Group.

We introduce state of the art innovative medical equipment to hospitals and clinic owners to improve patient outcome and patient experience.

View original post: On a Mission with Dr. Nina Nejmeh of NIO Consulting Group on Daily News Network.

