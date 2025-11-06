On a Mission with Jackie Fox of Mentors in Service

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our host highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Jackie Fox.

Jackie Fox

Founder & CEO at Mentors in Service

Website Address: www.mentorsinservice.org



Short company description:

Mentors in Service is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that facilitates mentorship opportunities to service members in all branches and of all ranks. We have facilitated over 4,000 mentorship connections to date, including every branch, service academy, veterans, dependents, and those interested in service.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

People remember how you treat them. Forever. People are the reason that I remain in the Marine Corps after 12 years, and people are the reason I work so diligently on our nonprofit. We need to be better to people without always expecting something in return.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

We are fully focused on our nonprofit currently!

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

We love highlighting our volunteer mentors and giving them a platform to share their experiences with others.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I want to be remembered as a good person. A good wife, a good daughter, a good sister, a good mother, and a good leader who cared about her people.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: On a Mission with Jackie Fox of Mentors in Service on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.