On a Mission with Jackie Grzebin of Flame Broiler

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host Mike White spoke with Jackie Grzebin.

Jackie Grzebin

Franchisee/Owner at Flame Broiler

Website Address: https://www.flamebroilerusa.com



Short company description:

CA based Franchise serving healthy rice bowls with teriyaki flavored chicken, steak and tofu with steamed rice and blanched Vegetables

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Never be afraid to ask for help! Self-employment is knowing that you don’t know what you don’t know. Surrounding yourself with others who think differently than you and can offer several different vantage points is vital to success. Operating a franchise that is close in proximity would have been helpful in the beginning as well

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

Hart Felt Ministries and Girls on the Run are both great local ministries! I have volunteered through Hart Felt Ministry for years, serving clients to help keep them in their homes and do anything they need. GOTR NE FL chapter allows us to feed some of their SoulMates and donate to the girls who sign up for their events!

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

I serve a lot through my church, Chets Creek Church Hodges Campus. They offer a lot of ministries that help people while teaching Christianity. Leading others to Christ while helping them with needs is extremely important and rewarding.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Being Present. People invite you to things that are important to them, and because you are important to them. It is equally important to show up and support them.

