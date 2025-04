Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Jeff Issac of Pathway To Adventure- PTAC.

We create the best scouting programs for youth and their families.

View original post: On a Mission with Jeff Issac of Pathway To Adventure- PTAC on Daily News Network.

