On a Mission with Jennifer Freeman of The Discovery Tree Academy

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Jennifer Freeman of The Discovery Tree Academy.

The Discovery Tree Academy provides child care services for infants through the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program. We also provide before care, after care and summer camp programs for elementary school students.

We are a values driven company whose mission is to encourage the “why” in children.

How do you define success?

Success at The Discovery Tree Academy is creating a learning community that embraces the importance of early learning and is led by our companies core values.

The our school success looks like smiling children who love coming to school every day. Success sounds like laughter, singing songs and story telling. Success fells like a warm hug, a pat on the back and a high five when a child learns something new.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

My favorite way to get involved in the community is by providing excellent care for children so their parents can work. I also love helping teachers grow their careers with training and education.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Our biggest goals are to get our VPK program full for the fall. In the next 12 months we plan to have our center full of happy children, families and teachers.

