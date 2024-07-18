On a Mission with Jeri K. Millard of In the Pink

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Jeri K. Millard of In the Pink.

In the Pink is a local non-profit that has been caring for women with all types of cancer since 2009. Though we don’t look like a traditional health care provider, we are a Durable Medical Facility that strictly provides products that cancer patients may need, such as mastectomy prosthesis/bras, post-surgical garments, wigs, radiation cream, and compression garments. We are in-network with most major insurance companies and file the claims for our patients. For those with no insurance or that qualify for Medicaid, many items are provided for free.

