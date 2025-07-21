This week on On a Mission: Featuring Biz Champions, hosts Jack Sears and Major Harding sat down with esteemed guests Jim M. Barker IV, Wilson L. Smith, and Sam Folds—leaders within the Rotary organization. The conversation highlighted Rotary’s ongoing commitment to service, leadership, and community impact. Together, they explored the values that drive Rotary’s mission, shared powerful stories from their work, and discussed how business professionals can make a meaningful difference through civic engagement. It was an inspiring dialogue filled with purpose, insight, and a call to action for listeners looking to champion change in their communities.

View original post: On a Mission with Jim M. Barker IV, Wilson L. Smith, Sam Folds, and Major Harding of Rotary on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.